Business News Live: U.S. oil set for biggest weekly decline since October on Delta variant worries

9: 15 A.M.

Dollar moves higher ahead of US jobs data release

The dollar drifted higher on Friday as markets await the release of US jobs employment data in hope that numbers released could help faster US policy tightening, Reuters reported.

Euro lost 0.3% on dollar this week while the dollar sits at a one-week of 109.84 Japanese yen. The US dollar index rose 0.26% to 92.316 this week.

"It certainly feels this is a big jobs report that carries real meaning," Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, both for the economy and rates told Reuters.

9: 00 A.M.

U.S. oil set for biggest weekly decline since October on Delta variant worries

U.S. crude oil futures are headed for the biggest weekly fall since October after top consumers imposed travel restrictions due to surge in COVID infections owing to Delta variant, Reuters reported.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures have plunged 6.6% this week, biggest weekly fall since October. Brent crude oil futures have dropped 6.6%, the most since mid-March.