Business live | Nykaa to launch IPO today

Airtel garners over Rs 5,200 cr from first tranche of payment in rights issue

Bharti Airtel is estimated to have garnered over Rs 5,200 crore from the first round of payment in its recently-concluded rights issue, as the telco's special committee approved allotment of 39.2 crore equity shares to eligible applicants.

The applicants paid Rs 133.75 per share on application, with the balance sum to be paid in two more additional calls as may be decided by the board, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Nykaa raises Rs 2,396 cr from anchor investors

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 2,396 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which opens for public subscription on Thursday.

The company has decided to allocate a total of 21,296,397 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 1,125 a share, aggregating to Rs 2,395.84 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.