Business News Live: Global Minimum tax deal

11 October 2021 09:25 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

10:15 A.M.

Global Minimum tax deal

Over 130 countries have joined hands to make it harder for big com

panies to avoid taxation. In an agreement overseen by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a global minimum tax of 15% would be levied on large multinationals such as Apple, Google and Facebook.

The goal is to urge big companies to pay taxes in countries where they earn income. The move is the first such step in almost a century after the double tax avoidance convention.

The discussion to put in place international tax rules had been ongoing for a past few years. Firms usually shift their profits to low tax tax jurisdiction countries. But COVID-19 pandemic and need to improve tax revenues accelerated the talks.

The tax agreement will come into affect starting 2023.

9:25 A.M.

Asian markets | Sensex update

Indian benchmark equity indices started the week on a lower note amid mixed global cues. At 9:17 IST, the Sensex was down 0.17% at 59958.81 and the Nifty was down 0.13% at 17872.

Asian shares rise, extending last week's run, Technology shares rallied in Japan and China. Japan's Topix rose 1.4% in early trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2%. China’s Shanghai Composite Index also added 0.3%

Japanese shares rose after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he wasn't considering changes to the country's capital-gains tax while Chinese tech stocks rose on easing concerns about Beijing’s crackdown on internet platforms.

Australia was a contrarian as Down Under's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6% today.

Morning note:

Global energy prices are sky-high. Crude oil is at a seven-year high. The surge catapulted Saudi Aramco into the $2 trillion club last week. Prices of natural gas have also double in the last six months. And global carbon emission-reduction plans have had a negative effect on an already supply-constrained coal. The combination of these price rises could have impact on inflation, and damp consumer spending in the coming months.

This is evident in the surge in petrol, diesel and LPG prices. On Sunday, Diesel crossed ₹100-a-litre-mark in Gandhinagar and Leh. The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹104.14 a litre and ₹110.12 per litre in Mumbai.

On coal, Power Ministry’s data shows a nearly 2% dip in consumption, which could slightly improve the supply situation. Consumption dipped by 72 million units (MU) to 3,828 MU on October 9 compared to 3,900 MU on October 8. The Union government also termed fear of coal shortage as ‘misplaced’, confirming that there is currently 24-days of supply available.

Our blog will be tracking developments in energy markets. We’ll also track other developments, including the one at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The lender’s board will soon decide on the data-rigging allegations against its Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The 24-member board is looking to complete its review before it kicks off its annual meetings this week. Central bankers and finance ministers from across countries will attend IMF and World Bank’s events this week at Washington, D.C. – John Xavier

