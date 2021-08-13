Business news live: Sensex hits 55,000-mark for first time, Nifty above 16,400

9:27 A.M.

Sensex hits 55,000-mark for first time, Nifty above 16,400

Indian indices opened higher on Friday. BSE Sensex opened at 54,911.95, up 67.97 points, while Nifty opened at 16,385.70, up 21.3 points.

In Friday’s early trade (at 9:40 A.M.), Sensex gained 243.66 points or 0.44% to reach 55,087.64, while Nifty rose 74.10 points or 0.45% to reach 16,438.50

9:09 A.M.

Asian equities retreat after world stocks hit new record

Most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell in early trading on Friday, though Australia bucked the trend, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.59%, having closed lower on each of the past three days. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 0.6%. Korea’s Kopsi dropped 1.45%.

Hong Kong fell 0.45%, and Chinese blue chips fell 0.21%. Australia’s ASX200 rose 0.53% to a new record high.

9:00 A.M.

S&P 500, Dow set fresh records as recovery marches forward

The Dow and S&P 500 jumped to record closes for a third straight day on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks driving the market higher as investors warmed to jobs data showing a steady U.S. economic recovery, a Reuters report noted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.88 points, or 0.04%, to 35,499.85, the S&P 500 gained 13.13 points, or 0.30%, to 4,460.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.13 points, or 0.35%, to 14,816.26.