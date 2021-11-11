Business news live: Oil prices steady

It is the last day of the IPO of Sapphire Foods while Latent View IPO subscription will continue after a good first day. Markets await earnings results from Indiabulls Housing Finance, Piramal Enterprises, Tata Steel, and more.

9:15 A.M.

Oil prices steady

Oil prices steadied after falling in the previous session on concerns rising inflation in the United States may prompt the government to release more crude stockpiles to pull down prices. Brent crude futures rose 0.2% to $82.82 and WTI also rose 0.2% to $81.51.

Brent crude futures fell by 2.5% and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures plunged by 3.3% on Wednesday after reports suggested that U.S. inflation increased at the fastest rate in 30 years pushed the dollar higher and crude inventories in the U.S. rose after the government released some strategic reserves.

The dollar gained on expectations that the government's actions to curb the rising prices may lead to higher interest rates and tighter monetary policy. The oil typically trades inversely to the dollar.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)