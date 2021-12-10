Business news live: Markets update | Sensex, Nifty open lower

10 December 2021 09:14 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

Star Health and Allied Insurance list on stock exchanges today. Metro Brands IPO subscription opens, MapmyIndia IPO subscription continues while Shriram Properties IPO subscription closes today. The government is expected to release October Industrial output data.

9:25 A.M.

Markets update | Sensex, Nifty open lower

The Indian benchmark equity indices opened the day on a negative note amid weak global cues. At 9:16 IST, the Sensex was down 148 points or 0.25% to 58658.55 and the Nifty was down 37.90 points or 0.22% to 17478.90.

Asian shares fell after traders moved away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.5%. The S&P 500 lost 0.72% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.14% in Asian hours.

9:15 A.M.

Oil prices slip on profit-taking

Oil prices fell after traders locked in profits from a strong run-up this week on confidence that the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant would not hit global growth and fuel demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures 0.1%, to $70.87 a barrel and Brent crude futures slipped 4 cents to $74.38 a barrel.

Despite the profit-taking, Benchmark Brent and WTI were both on course to rise more than 6% this week, their first weekly gain in seven weeks.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)