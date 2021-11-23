Business news live: India and U.S. to find ways to resolve trade issues

23 November 2021 09:11 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

LatentView Analytics lists on stock exchanges today. The Indian benchmark equity indices fell nearly 2% on Monday after a series of unfavourable news during the weekend. Paytm extended losses for the second day after making a weak debut last week while Reliance fell on the announcement that it would re-evaluate the deal with Saudi Arabia's Aramco.

10:00 A.M.

India and U.S. to find ways to resolve trade issues

India and the United States agreed to look for ways to resolve differences on market access and digital trade as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai visits India for two days.

New Delhi and Washington have failed to reach a conclusion over multiple issues including tariffs for more than an year.

Both countries have agreed to revive their Trade Policy Forum, after a gap of four years on expectation that the forum could help expand bilateral trade that has never seemed to live up to its potential.

9:26 A.M.

Markets update | Sensex plunges over 650 points, Nifty below 17,250

Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a negative note after falling nearly 2% on Monday. At 9:23 IST, the Sensex was down 670.83 points or 1.15% at 57795.06 and the Nifty was down 195.70 points or 1.12% at 17220.85.

Asia stocks were mostly lower on Tuesday after the US President Joe Biden picked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second term, reinforcing expectations the U.S. will taper its stimulus soon.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.49%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened 1.1% and 0.2% lower, respectively.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 outperformed with a 0.55% gain while Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday.

9:15 A.M.

Oil falls on expectation that countries will tap emergency crude reserves

Oil prices fell on growing talk that the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves despite the threat of demand faltering as COVID-19 cases rise in Europe.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.6%, to $76.32 a barrel and Brent crude futures fell 0.4%, to $79.40 a barrel.

The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to loan oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and the same will be coordinated with other countries.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)