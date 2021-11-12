Business news live: Markets update | Sensex gains

Shares of Fino Payments Bank lists on exchanges today. The government is expected to launch a scheme to allow retail investments in government bonds and form a single ombudsman. Latent View Analytics IPO subscription closes today and the market awaits Q2 earnings results of Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Coal India, and many others.

9:30 A.M.

Markets update | Sensex gains

The Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a positive note. At 9:16 IST, the Sensex rose 0.52% or 309.35 points to 60229.04 and the Nifty was up 0.54% or 96.70 points at 17970.30.

Asian shares rose as investors are hopeful that the worst price hikes could be soon over after data showed the U.S. inflation rose at the fastest pace since November 1990 last month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7% and Japan's Nikkei gained 1.1%.

The world's stock prices fell the most in over a month on Wednesday following a strong reading on U.S. inflation.

9:15 A.M.

Oil falls in a volatile week

Oil prices fell as the dollar continued to rise on expectations that the US fed will come up with plans to raise rates to tame inflation.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.3%, to $81.33 a barrel, and Brent crude futures also dropped 0.3%, to $82.62 a barrel, erasing the previous day's gain.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Thursday cut its world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter by 330,000 barrels per day from last month's forecast, and OPEC+ agreed last week to stick with its plan to add 400,000 barrels per day to the market each month.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)