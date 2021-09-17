Business News Live: Asian shares steady amid global growth fears

9:15 A.M.

Asian shares steady amid global growth fears

Asian shares steadied in early trade after falling earlier in the weak, but global growth fears played on investors' mind, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.7% on the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.5% after posting its lowest close in 10 months the day before.

Australian shares fell 1.03% while Chinese blue chips eked out a 0.26% rise and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.42% to head back towards a 31-year high hit on Monday.

9:00 A.M.

Oil falls as supply returns slowly

Oil prices fell after more supply came online in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico after two hurricanes, Reuters reported.

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $75.33 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also dropped 0.2% to $72.50 a barrel. However. both contracts were on course to surge 4% for the week.

Output in Gulf of Mexico has recovered more slowly than expected and about 28% of the crude production in the region remained offline as of Thursday.