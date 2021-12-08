Business news live: Markets update | Sensex surges over 700 points ahead of RBI policy decision

08 December 2021 09:16 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

Shriram Properties IPO opens for subscription today while RateGain Travel Technologies IPO subscription continues. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will brief the media after the release of the monetary policy statement.

9:30 A.M.

Markets update | Sensex surges over 600 points ahead of RBI policy decision

Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a strong note ahead of the RBI policy decision. At 9:25 IST, the Sensex was up 738. 54 points or 1.28% to 58,372.19 and the Nifty rose 203.50 points or 1.18% to 17,380.20.

Asian shares extended gains after positive news in early reports about the potential impact of the Omicron variant.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% and Japan's Nikkei gained 1%. U.S. S&P 500 futures also edged up 0.25%.

British drugmaker GSK said its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Besides, a South African study suggested that booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could help to fend off infection from Omicron, even though the new strain can partially evade the protection from two vaccine doses.

9:15 A.M.

Oil falls as investors try to assess Omicron's full impact

Oil prices fell as investors tried to assess the full impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on global fuel demand and the effectiveness of existing vaccines.

Brent crude futures dropped 0.3%, to $75.19 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also fell 0.3% to $71.86 a barrel.

Oil prices rebounded earlier this week on rising optimism that the new Omicron variant will not hurt global fuel damage.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)