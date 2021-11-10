Business news live: Markets update | Sensex falls

10 November 2021 09:09 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

Today is the last day of the IPO of Paytm's parent firm. Nykaa's parent firm will list on stock exchanges. Besides, View Analytics IPO will open for subscription, and Sapphire Foods India IPO subscription will head into the second day. Zomato, Bank of Baroda and Kalyan Jewellers will report their second-quarter results today.

9:25 A.M.

Markets update | Sensex falls

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. At 9:16 IST, the Sensex fell 0.54% to 60,107.87 and the Nifty was down 0.52% to 17,950.60.

Asian markets fell after a rise in oil prices and Chinese factory prices added to worries that a U.S. inflation reading could lead to an increase in interest rates. Factory gate prices in China have risen 13.5% year-on-year to October.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and Japan's Nikkei each dropped 0.2% as a long Wall Street rally paused and Nasdaq logged its first fall in a dozen sessions. S&P 500 futures also fell 0.2% in morning trade.

9:00 A.M.

Oil climbs on crude stocks decline

Oil prices rose after U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week amid a rise in near-term travel demand with pandemic curbs easing.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures 0.3% to $84.38 a barrel and Brent crude futures surged 0.4% to $85.14 a barrel.

Tightening global oil inventories have resulted in rising crude prices during the past several months and the latest data from the American Petroleum Institute reinforced the view that supply remains constrained.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)