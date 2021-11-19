Business news live | Markets update
Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy
Markets update
Indian indices will remain closed today on account of ‘Guru Nanak Jayanti’. This week, Sensex slumped 1,050.68 points or 1.73%, while Nifty tanked 337.95 points or 1.86%.
Asian shares slid as disappointing earnings from Alibaba increased worries about China’s broad regulatory crackdown and slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.44% and set for a weekly decline of 1.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 1.7%. However, in Japan, Nikkei gained 0.41% and Topix added 0.11% after Japanese PM Fumio Kishida announced a fresh stimulus package.
In U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touched record closing highs, driven by upbeat corporate earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.34%, to 4,704.54 and the Nasdaq Composite surged 0.45%, to 15,993.71, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 0.17%, to 35,870.95.
---- Edited by John Xavier
(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)