Business news live | Markets update

9:25 A.M.

Markets update

Indian indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. The Sensex opened at 60,755.38 up 36.67 points after ending marginally higher in the previous session. Similarly, the Nifty opened at 18,127.05, up 17.6 points.

Major Asian share indices edged higher as relief in China’s property sector supported investor sentiment. Chinese blue chips rose 0.4% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.7%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.27% to a 2-1/2 week high. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.22% and Topix added 0.38% in the morning trade. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.12%.

In U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.86 points, or 0.04%, to 36,087.45, the S&P 500 lost 0.05 point, or flat, to 4,682.80 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.11 points, or 0.04%, to 15,853.85.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)