Business news live | Markets update

9:40 A.M.

Oil prices fall

Oil prices fell amid fears of supply boost and weakening demand. Brent crude futures dropped 0.7%, to $81.59 a barrel, while U.S. WTI crude slid 0.7%, to $80.21 a barrel.

Both markets have dropped for the last three weeks, hit by a strengthening dollar and speculation that President Joe Biden’s administration might release oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices.

9:20 A.M.

Markets update

Indian indices opened higher on positive global cues. The Sensex opened at 60,837.40 up 150.71 points after gaining over 700 points in the previous session. Similarly, the Nifty opened at 18,140.95, up 38.20 points after surging 1.28% on Friday.

Major Asian share indices edged higher as Chinese economic data surprised on the high side, beating forecasts. Chinese blue chips were steady, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4%.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.5% and Topix added 0.4% in the morning trade. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.06%. In U.S., S&P 500 futures firmed 0.1% in early trade, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2%.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)