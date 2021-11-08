Business news live | Markets update

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

10:30 A.M.

Markets update

Indian indices were trading lower in the morning session. Sensex was down 0.30% to 59,885.81, while Nifty fell 0.26% to 17,869.60.

Major Asian stock indices were mixed in the morning trade. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan dropped 0.23%. In Japan, Nikkei lost early gains to dip 0.18%, short of a recent five-week peak, while Topix slipped 0.09%.

South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.02%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng traded 0.30% lower.

In U.S., Nasdaq futures were off 0.4%, after 10 straight sessions of gains which left the index looking overextended. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2%.

 

----  Edited by John Xavier

 

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)

