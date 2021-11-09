Business news live: Markets update | Sensex opens flat

Three major IPOs (Initial Public Offering) will hit the markets this week. Paytm, Sapphire Foods and Latent View Analytics are aiming to raise nearly Rs 21,000 crore. Paytm's 18,300-crore IPO, the largest-ever public issue in the history of India, opened yesterday and was subscribed 18% on the first day of bidding. The retail portion was subscribed 78%.

9:40 A.M.

Markets update | Sensex opens flat

Indian benchmark equity indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 9:16 IST, the Sensex was down 0.08% at 60499.93 and the Nifty was up 0.50 points or almost 0% at 18069.

Asian shares rose on the back of US equities after a US infrastructure bill boosted sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3% and  Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.06%. Besides, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was 0.33% higher in early trade and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened up 0.65%.

However, Australian shares were down 0.12%.

 

