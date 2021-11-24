Business news live: Rupee slips to 74.54 against US dollar

24 November 2021 09:25 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

10:45 A.M.

Rupee slips to 74.54 against US dollar

The Indian rupee fell by 12 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar in opening trade on stronger American currency in the overseas market.

The rupee opened on a weak note at 74.53, and fell further to 74.54 against the American dollar in early trading. On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 74.42 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.06% to 96.55.

10:00 A.M.

Star Health IPO to open on November 30

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has fixed a price band of ₹870-900 a share for its ₹7,249-crore initial public offering, set to open on November 30.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,000 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 58,324,225 equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The public offer includes a reservation of shares worth ₹100 crore for employees.

About 75% of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10% for retail investors.

9:30 A.M.

Markets update| Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade

The Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note. AT 9:23 IST, the Sensex was up 82.75 points or 0.14% at 58,747.08 and the Nifty was up 24.80 points or 0.14% at 17,528.15.

Share markets were jittery in Asia as trading was hit by a step-up in U.S. Treasury yields and volatile oil prices after a coordinated move by the United States and other nations to cool down prices.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.24%, and Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock price index fell 1.13%. Chinese blue chips were last flat 0.1% and are up about 0.5% so far this week. Hong Kong shares also lost 0.1%.

9:15 A.M.

Oil falls after coordinated reserve release

Oil prices fell after the U.S.-led coordinated release of stocks from strategic reserves eased concerns over tightness in global supply.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.2% to $78.38 a barrel and Brent crude futures slid 0.4% to $81.99 a barrel.

The United States had announced it would release millions of barrels of oil from strategic reserves in coordination with China, India, South Korea, Japan and Britain, in a bid to cool prices after OPEC+ producers repeatedly ignored calls for more crude.

---

The government of India said it is looking to bar most private cryptocurrencies when it introduces a new bill to regulate virtual currencies in the winter session of Parliament. India will release 5 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves in coordination with other buyers including the United States, China, Japan and South Korea to cool down prices after OPEC+ decided against increasing crude oil supply. Shares of Latent View Analytics more than doubled in their market debut on Tuesday, signalling strong investor demand for the profit-making Indian startup days after the Paytm fiasco.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)