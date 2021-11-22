Business news live: Markets open | Sensex, Nifty open lower

22 November 2021 10:04 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

9:30 A.M.

Markets open | Sensex, Nifty open lower

Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a negative note today. The Sensex fell 202.56 points to 59433.45 and the Nifty was down 56.30 points to 17708.50.

Most Asian stocks started the week on a soft note as the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and risk of hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Australian shares fell 0.4%, led by bank stock losses. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares was flat. However, S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% after Wall Street indexes had slipped on Friday.

9:00 A.M.

Oil falls to a 7-week low

Crude oil fell to seven-week lows on concerns about excess supply from Japan and over demand from a worsening COVID-19 situation in Europe.

Brent crude fell 0.72% to $78.32 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents to $75.55 a barrel.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had signalled he would help counter soaring oil prices after a request from the United States to release oil from its emergency stockpile.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing that renewed COVID-19 curbs could hit demand. Germany warned it may impose a full lockdown after Austria said it would reimpose strict measures to tackle rising infections.

----

Go Fashion IPO subscription closed today. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would repeal agriculture laws that farmers have been protesting against for more than a year. Reliance on Friday said it will reevaluate the $15 billion stake sale in the oil-to-chemicals arm to Saudi Aramco. Paytm stock will be the one to watch this week after a dismal stock market debut.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)