Business news live: Markets open | Sensex, Nifty open lower

File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai   | Photo Credit: PTI

9:30 A.M.

Markets open | Sensex, Nifty open lower

Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a negative note today. The Sensex fell 202.56 points to 59433.45 and the Nifty was down 56.30 points to 17708.50.

Most Asian stocks started the week on a soft note as the return of COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and risk of hastened tapering from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Australian shares fell 0.4%, led by bank stock losses. Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares was flat. However, S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% after Wall Street indexes had slipped on Friday.

9:00 A.M.

Oil falls to a 7-week low

Crude oil fell to seven-week lows on concerns about excess supply from Japan and over demand from a worsening COVID-19 situation in Europe.

Brent crude fell 0.72% to $78.32 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents to $75.55 a barrel.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had signalled he would help counter soaring oil prices after a request from the United States to release oil from its emergency stockpile.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing that renewed COVID-19 curbs could hit demand. Germany warned it may impose a full lockdown after Austria said it would reimpose strict measures to tackle rising infections.

----

Go Fashion IPO subscription closed today. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would repeal agriculture laws that farmers have been protesting against for more than a year.  Reliance on Friday said it will reevaluate the $15 billion stake sale in the oil-to-chemicals arm to Saudi Aramco. Paytm stock will be the one to watch this week after a dismal stock market debut.

 

----  Edited by John Xavier

 

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 22, 2021 10:05:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/business-news-live-markets-open-sensex-nifty-open-lower/article37619141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY