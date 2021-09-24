Business news live: Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence
Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy
Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence
Asian shares were on edge today hurt by persistent uncertainty around the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande, even as more risk appetite drove gains for Wall Street and U.S. benchmark Treasury yields, Reuters reported.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1% and was set for a weekly loss of 0.68%. Australian shares fell 0.41% while the Hong Kong benchmark was mostly flat.
Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.93%. Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to gain 0.6% after a cash injection from the central bank brought its weekly injection to 270 billion yuan ($42 billion) - the largest since January, the report noted.
Major U.S. indices gain more than 1% as investors assess Fed news
U.S. stocks gained more than 1% on Thursday as investors appeared relieved about the Federal Reserve’s stance on tapering stimulus and raising interest rates, Reuters reported. Also helping sentiment, concern about a ripple effect from China Evergrande continued to ease.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 506.5 points, or 1.48%, to 34,764.82, the S&P 500 gained 53.34 points, or 1.21%, to 4,448.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 155.40 points, or 1.04%, to 15,052.24.
A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange. File | Photo Credit: AP