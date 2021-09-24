Business news live: Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence

24 September 2021 09:00 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

9:09 A.M

Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence

Asian shares were on edge today hurt by persistent uncertainty around the fate of debt-ridden China Evergrande, even as more risk appetite drove gains for Wall Street and U.S. benchmark Treasury yields, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.1% and was set for a weekly loss of 0.68%. Australian shares fell 0.41% while the Hong Kong benchmark was mostly flat.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.93%. Chinese blue chips reversed early losses to gain 0.6% after a cash injection from the central bank brought its weekly injection to 270 billion yuan ($42 billion) - the largest since January, the report noted.

Advertising

Advertising

9:00 A.M.

Major U.S. indices gain more than 1% as investors assess Fed news

U.S. stocks gained more than 1% on Thursday as investors appeared relieved about the Federal Reserve’s stance on tapering stimulus and raising interest rates, Reuters reported. Also helping sentiment, concern about a ripple effect from China Evergrande continued to ease.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 506.5 points, or 1.48%, to 34,764.82, the S&P 500 gained 53.34 points, or 1.21%, to 4,448.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 155.40 points, or 1.04%, to 15,052.24.