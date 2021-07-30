Business news live: Didi Global denies media report it plans to go private

10:02 A.M.

Didi Global denies media report it plans to go private

China’s Didi Global on Thursday denied a media report that the company was considering going private to placate Chinese regulators and compensate investor losses since it listed on the New York Stock Exchange in June after raising $4.4 billion in an initial public offering (IPO).

The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the company has been in discussions about delisting itself as China continues its crackdown, and is said to have received support from cybersecurity authorities.

“The company affirms that the above information is not true,” Didi said, referring to the report. “The company is fully cooperating with the relevant government authorities in China in the cybersecurity review of the company.”

9:50 A.M.

High fiscal borrowings won’t crowd out private sector: CEA

Concerns about high government borrowings crowding out the private sector’s fund-raising efforts were misplaced and not based on evidence, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian asserted on Thursday reacting to comments made earlier by a member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“It’s a very tempting argument to make but the data does not support it,” Dr. Subramanian said. “It’s a very humble request that we must use the latest evidence to drive our thinking on economic matters and that’s what leads to better policy making,” he added.

9:20 A.M.

Benchmark Indian indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher on Friday. BSE Sensex opened at 52,792.36, up 139.29 points, while Nifty opened at 15,800.60, up 22.15 points.

9:09 A.M.

Major Asian stock indices open in red, dip in early trade

Major Asian stock indices opened in red on Friday and dipped in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei opened at 27,677.89, down 104.53 points, and Topix at 1,922.19, down 5.24 points, while South Korea’s Kospi opened at 3,234.37, down 8.28 points.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, opened at 26,042.84, down 272.48 points. The stock index recovered about 3% in the previous session after it plunged over 8% early this week.

Investors in the Asian equity market would monitor how shares of Chinese firms close a week of volatile trading.

On Thursday, the 30-share BSE index climbed 209.36 points or 0.40% to close at 52,653.07, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 69.05 points or 0.44% to 15,778.45.

9:00 A.M.

Major U.S. indices close in green driven by strong earnings, forecasts

The three major U.S. indices rose on Thursday and closed in green driven by strong U.S. earnings and forecasts. Meanwhile, data released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 6.5% in the second quarter of 2021.

The S&P 500 closed at 4,419.15, up 18.51 points or 0.42%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.60 points or 0.44% to close at 35,084.53, and the Nasdaq Composite ended at 14,778.26, up 15.68 or 0.11%.