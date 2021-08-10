Business news live: Indian benchmark indices open higher, rise in early trade

10 August 2021 09:00 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

10:05 A.M.

upGrad raises $185 million; enters unicorn club

upGrad, a higher edtech firm, became the latest unicorn in the Indian market when it received a total of $185 million from Temasek and International Finance Corporation at a valuation of $1.2 billion on Monday.

9:59 A.M.

July equity MF inflows surge to ₹22,583 crore

The strong inflows in new fund offers helped equity mutual funds (MFs) to log a staggering net investment of ₹22,583 crore in July, making it the fifth consecutive monthly infusion, amid a stock market rally.

The net inflow stood at of ₹5,988 crore in June, as per data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

9:50 A.M.

Oil steadies after hitting three-week low on pandemic restrictions

Oil prices rose on Tuesday, edging up from a three-week low in the previous session, but gains are likely to be limited on worries that rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions in China will dent fuel demand, a Reuters report noted.

Brent crude oil futures increased by 0.4%, to $69.34 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures advanced by 0.7%, to $66.91 a barrel.

9:40 A.M.

Earnings announcements expected today

Several companies are expected to release their quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, including Ashoka Buildcon, Balaji Telefilms, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT, Computer Age Management Services, Century Plyboards, Chalet Hotels, Coal India, Cochin Shipyard, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, Godrej Agrovet, Infibeam Avenues, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Steel & Power, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Lupin, Manappuram Finance, Max Financial Services, Power Grid Corporation of India, Pricol, Reliance Infrastructure, Siemens, Spencers Retail, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Whirlpool of India, Wonderla Holidays, and Zomato.

9:32 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open higher, rise in early trade

Indian indices opened higher on Tuesday. BSE Sensex opened at 54,461.31, up 58.46 points, while Nifty opened at 16,274.80, up 16.55 points.

In Tuesday’s early trade (at 9:29 A.M.), Sensex gained 256.2 points or 0.47% over its previous close to reach 54,659.05, while Nifty rose 63.35 points or 0.38% over its previous close to reach 16,320.60.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE index rose 125.13 points or 0.23% to close at 54,402.85, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 20.05 points or 0.12% to 16,258.25.

9:09 A.M.

Asian stocks on backfoot as concern over Delta variant saps confidence

Asian stocks started off on a weak footing on Tuesday after a largely soft performance on Wall Street and as persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus dented sentiment and triggered falls in metals and oil prices, a Reuters report noted.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.4% in early trading, with Korea’s KOSPI index down 0.56% while China’s blue-chip index CSI300 shed 0.33%.

Japan’s Nikkei was UP 0.9% while Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 was 0.2% higher on the back of strong earnings results.

9:00 A.M.

Low rates bet tops virus fears on Wall Street

The Nasdaq rose, while the S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Monday, with those betting on low long-term interest rates gaining an upper hand against those who fear surging coronavirus cases will hamper a recovery that can help economically sensitive stocks, a Reuters report noted.

The S&P 500 closed at 4,432.35, down 4.17 points or 0.09%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.66 points or 0.30% to close at 35,101.85, and the Nasdaq Composite ended at 14,860.18, up 24.42 or 0.16%.