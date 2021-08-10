Business news live: Asian stocks on backfoot as concern over Delta variant saps confidence

9:09 A.M.

Asian stocks on backfoot as concern over Delta variant saps confidence

Asian stocks started off on a weak footing on Tuesday after a largely soft performance on Wall Street and as persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus dented sentiment and triggered falls in metals and oil prices, a Reuters report noted.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.4% in early trading, with Korea’s KOSPI index down 0.56% while China’s blue-chip index CSI300 shed 0.33%.

Japan’s Nikkei was UP 0.9% while Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 was 0.2% higher on the back of strong earnings results.

9:00 A.M.

Low rates bet tops virus fears on Wall Street

The Nasdaq rose, while the S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Monday, with those betting on low long-term interest rates gaining an upper hand against those who fear surging coronavirus cases will hamper a recovery that can help economically sensitive stocks, a Reuters report noted.

The S&P 500 closed at 4,432.35, down 4.17 points or 0.09%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.66 points or 0.30% to close at 35,101.85, and the Nasdaq Composite ended at 14,860.18, up 24.42 or 0.16%.

