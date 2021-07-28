Business news live: Google parent Alphabet posts record quarterly revenue

BSE. File photo.

28 July 2021 09:00 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy.

9:20 A.M.

Most Asian stock indices open in red

Major Asian stock indices opened in red on Wednesday, except Hang Seng, after the three main U.S. indices declined overnight. Japan’s Nikkei opened at 27,674.99, down 295.23 points, and Topix at 1,922.18, down 15.86 points, while South Korea’s Kospi opened at 3,226.06, down 6.47 points.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, opened at 25,356.74, up 270.31 points after closing at 25,086.43 on Tuesday. The stock index has slipped over 8% in the last two days as Chinese technology and education shares have plunged amid regulatory fears.

Investors in the Asian equity market would keep an eye on the Chinese stocks after the sell-off in the last few days, as well as the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE index ended 273.51 points or 0.52% lower at 52,578.76, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 78 points or 0.49% to 15,746.45.

9:10 A.M.

Major U.S. indices decline, close in red

The three major U.S. indices declined on Tuesday and closed in red, after reaching new record highs in the previous day’s trading.

The S&P 500 closed at 4,401.46, down 20.84 points or 0.47%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 85.79 points or 0.24% to close at 35,058.52, and the Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,660.58, down 180.14 or 1.21%.

Apart from Alphabet, other major U.S. tech firms like Apple, and Microsoft, also announced their quarterly earnings after the market closed.

9:00 A.M.

Google parent Alphabet posts record quarterly revenue driven by ad spending

Google parent Alphabet reported record quarterly revenue and profit in its second-quarter earnings on Tuesday, driven by an increase in advertising spending.

The company posted a total revenue of $61.88 billion, up 61.6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $56.16 billion, as per IBES data from Refinitiv.

Alphabet said Google advertising revenue surged about 70% to $50.44 billion during the June ending quarter. YouTube’s ad revenue rose 83.7% from the year-ago quarter to $7 billion.

The firm reported a quarterly profit of $18.5 billion or $27.26 per share, beating expectations of $19.34 per share, a Reuters report noted.