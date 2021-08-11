Business news live: Singapore upgrades 2021 GDP outlook as vaccinations gain pace

11 August 2021 09:00 IST

10:31 A.M.

Singapore upgrades 2021 GDP outlook as vaccinations gain pace

Singapore’s bellwether economy expanded more than initially estimated in the second quarter and the government raised its forecast for 2021 as COVID-19 vaccinations progressed at home and in other key markets, Reuters reported.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 14.7% year-on-year in the second quarter, higher than the 14.3% growth seen in the government’s advance estimate. Analysts had expected a 14.2% increase, according to the report.

GDP is forecast to grow 6% to 7% in 2021, versus a prior estimate for an expansion of 4 to 6%, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said.

10:18 A.M.

SIDBI unveils Digital Prayaas lending platform

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), engaged in promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has unveiled ‘Digital Prayaas’ an app-based digital-lending platform to facilitate loans to entrepreneurs from low-income groups. The objective is to sanction a loan by the end of the day.

To cater to those from the urban area, SIDBI has tied up with BigBasket to provide loans to its delivery partners for purchase of e-bikes and e-vans.

10:09 A.M.

In July, more than 65% consumers believe their incomes have reduced: RBI survey

The RBI’s July edition of the consumer confidence survey shows that urban Indians are still highly pessimistic about employment opportunities, though their confidence has marginally improved since May when the second COVID-19 wave was at its peak.

However, in July, 65.9% of the respondents, the highest since the survey started, said income levels have dropped and 93.1% said commodity prices have increased.

9:58 A.M.

Banking, financial, insurance sector to hire 3 lakh this fiscal

The Indian Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI) sector is quite bullish on the outlook and would be hiring at least three lakh people in the current fiscal in contrast to the ‘bare minimum’ recruitment it witnessed in the previous year, industry observers said.

9:45 A.M.

Oil crawls higher on solid U.S. demand outlook despite Delta surge

Oil prices on Wednesday consolidated strong overnight gains as a bullish outlook for U.S. fuel demand outweighed concerns about mobility curbs in Asia with the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures inched up 3 cents to $70.66 a barrel, following a 2.3% gain from the previous day, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $68.35 a barrel, adding to a 2.7% jump on Tuesday.

9:34 A.M.

Earnings announcements expected today

Several companies are expected to release their quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, including Aries Agro, Ashiana Housing, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Birla Cable, Bharat Road Network, Cadila Healthcare, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Cummins India, Endurance Technologies, Equitas Holdings, Force Motors, HEG, IDFC, India Cement, Lemon Tree Hotels, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, Rupa & Company, and VIP Industries.

9:19 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday. BSE Sensex opened at 54,730.65, up 175.99 points, while Nifty opened at 16,327.30, up 47.2 points.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE index rose 151.81 points or 0.28 % to close at 54,554.66, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 21.85 points or 0.13% to 16,280.10.

9:10 A.M.

Asian shares held back by Delta worries

Asian shares on Wednesday traded sideways on fears about the spread of the coronavirus despite a record close on Wall Street.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.08% in Asian trading, with Chinese blue-chips down 0.38% Korea's KOSPI down 0.37%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.57%.

9:00 A.M.

Dow, S&P 500 hit records as infrastructure bill passes Senate

The blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 rose to record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in economically sensitive value stocks after the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, a Reuters report noted.

The S&P 500 closed at 4,436.75, up 4.40 points or 0.10%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.82 points or 0.46% to close at 35,264.67, and the Nasdaq Composite ended at 14,788.09, down 72.09 or 0.49%.