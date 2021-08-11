Business news live: Indian benchmark indices open higher

9:34 A.M.

Earnings announcements expected today

Several companies are expected to release their quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, including Aries Agro, Ashiana Housing, Aster DM Healthcare, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, Birla Cable, Bharat Road Network, Cadila Healthcare, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Cummins India, Endurance Technologies, Equitas Holdings, Force Motors, HEG, IDFC, India Cement, Lemon Tree Hotels, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, Rupa & Company, and VIP Industries.

9:19 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open higher

Indian indices opened higher on Wednesday. BSE Sensex opened at 54,730.65, up 175.99 points, while Nifty opened at 16,327.30, up 47.2 points.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE index rose 151.81 points or 0.28 % to close at 54,554.66, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 21.85 points or 0.13% to 16,280.10.

9:10 A.M.

Asian shares held back by Delta worries

Asian shares on Wednesday traded sideways on fears about the spread of the coronavirus despite a record close on Wall Street.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.08% in Asian trading, with Chinese blue-chips down 0.38% Korea's KOSPI down 0.37%. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.57%.

9:00 A.M.

Dow, S&P 500 hit records as infrastructure bill passes Senate

The blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 rose to record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in economically sensitive value stocks after the U.S. Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, a Reuters report noted.

The S&P 500 closed at 4,436.75, up 4.40 points or 0.10%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.82 points or 0.46% to close at 35,264.67, and the Nasdaq Composite ended at 14,788.09, down 72.09 or 0.49%.