Business News Live: Asian shares stumble as U.S. yields, dollar hold firm
Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy
Oil falls for second day
Oil prices fell as doubts re-emerged over demand, with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise worldwide and gasoline shortages in some regions, Reuters reported.
Brent crude fell 1.3% to $78.06 a barrel after touching $80.75, its highest in nearly three years. U.S. oil also fell 1.4% to $74.27 a barrel, having dropped 0.2% in the previous session.
Oil prices have been charging higher as economies recover from pandemic lockdowns and fuel demand picks up, while some producing countries have seen supply disruptions.
Asian shares stumble
Asian shares plunged, tracking declines on Wall Street as investors fretted over economic uncertainties that raised U.S. benchmark bond yields and pushed the dollar to a more than 10-month high, Reuters.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.43% with Australia off 1.5%, and South Korea falling 2.06%. The Hong Kong benchmark plunged 1.2% and Chinese blue chips were 1.1% lower.
Japan's Nikkei shed 2.35% while all three major U.S. stock indexes slid nearly 2% or more. It was the S&P 500 index's biggest one-day percentage drop since May, and the Nasdaq's largest since March, but U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.25% in Asian hours.