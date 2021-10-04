Business news live: Indian benchmark indices open higher amid mixed global cues

04 October 2021 09:00 IST

09:49 A.M.

Indian economy’s fundamentals strong; private investment picking up: Arvind Panagariya

The fundamentals of the Indian economy are sound as the real GDP in Q3 and Q4 of FY’21 already crossed the pre-pandemic level, former NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya said on Sunday.

Mr. Panagariya, in an interview to PTI, however also emphasised that the country needs to conquer COVID-19 as quickly and decisively as possible.

9:32 A.M.

BSE ready with technology for launching electronic gold receipts

Leading stock exchange BSE is ready with its technology to introduce electronic gold receipts (EGRs) on its platform, which will help in creating uniform price structure of the yellow metal across the country, its chief business officer Sameer Patil said on Sunday.

The exchange will take the required internal approvals and apply to markets regulator SEBI for the launch of the new class of security on its platform, he added.

9:16 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open higher amid mixed global cues

Indian indices opened higher today amid mixed global cues. BSE Sensex opened at 59,143.00, up 377.42 points, while Nifty opened at 17,615.55, up 83.50 points.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE index ended 360.78 points or 0.61% lower at 58,765.58, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 86.10 points or 0.49% to 17,532.05.

9:09 A.M.

RBI policy, global trends to dictate stock market this week

The RBI interest rate decision, macroeconomic data and global trends would dictate the equity market, which is showing some signs of correction after a stellar run, this week, PTI reported, citing analysts.

Besides, the movement of the dollar index, U.S. bond yields will also play an important role in the direction of global markets while crude oil prices will have a major impact on Indian markets, the report noted.

During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark plunged 1,282.89 points, or 2.13%. Market benchmarks faced losses for the fourth straight session on Friday.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares slip as Evergrande, inflation worries sap positive mood

Asian shares dipped today as concerns about China’s property sector and inflation worries offset upbeat U.S. data, Reuters reported. Trading in shares of debt-laden China Evergrande was suspended after it missed a key interest payment on its offshore debt obligation for the second time last week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3%. The index marked its first quarterly fall in six quarters. Hong Kong led the decline with a 1.9% fall in the Hang Seng index. Japan’s Nikkei erased earlier gains to stand 1.4% lower at one-month lows of 28,375.

Chinese mainland markets will be closed until Thursday for the National Day holiday while South Korean markets were also shut today, the report noted.