Business News Live: Sensex, Nifty at fresh record high

30 August 2021 09:00 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

Sensex, Nifty opened higher on Monday amid positive global cues. This week, India will release its gross domestic product (GDP) data for the quarter ended June along with purchasing managers' indices (PMI) for August. While the GDP data will exhibit the economic performance of the country, PMI will indicate the recovery progress of Indian businesses'.

Besides, investors will keep a watch on China's manufacturing activity data.

9:30 A.M.

Sensex, Nifty at fresh record high

Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty started the week on a positive note, hitting fresh record highs. The Sensex opened 0.36% higher while Nifty rose 0.42%.

Advertising

Advertising

Within a few minutes, at 9:17 IST, Sensex rose 0.57% to 56,446.71 and Nifty was up 0.62% at 16,808.50, topping the 16,800-mark for the first time.

All sectors opened in green with auto, metals and realty the top gainers.

9:15 A.M.

Oil mixed after Hurricane Ida

Oil prices pared early gains on Monday after hurricane Ida struck through the Gulf of Mexico and forced shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms, Reuters reported.

Brent rose 0.2% to $72.86 a barrel. It surged more than 11% last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production from Ida. U.S. oil fell by 4 cents to $68.70 a barrel, after rising 10% last week.

"This is nothing new but every hurricane is different and brings uncertainty for the region that contributes heavily to U.S. output," Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA told Reuters.

"Should it pass without major issues then we could see oil paring some of these gains on Monday," he added.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares rise

Asian shares started the week with gains after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman signalled that low interest rates could stay for some time, AP reported.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.2% in morning trading while Australia was up 0.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3% and the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.4%.

Investors are also looking ahead to data expected to be released Tuesday on China's manufacturing sector.