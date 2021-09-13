Business

Business News Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Net Desk 13 September 2021 09:05 IST
Updated: 13 September 2021 09:34 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

9:30 A.M.

Sensex, Nifty open flat

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty made a muted start amid weak global cues.

Sensex opened 0.07% lower at 58,262.11 and Nifty opened down 0.03% at 17,363.55. IT, banks, pharma and energy saw selling while metals, media and FMCG traded in green.

9:15 A.M.

Oil jumps to one-week high

Oil prices rose to one-week high on concerns over U.S. supplies after damage from Hurricane Ida, and expectations of higher demand, Reuters reported.

Advertising
Advertising

Brent crude rose 0.7% to $73.40 a barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 0.7% to $70.21 a barrel.

"To compound matters, more oil refiners in Louisiana have resumed operations, raising demand for crude oil," ANZ analysts said in a note.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares open dull

Asian shares made a dull start to a week packed with major U.S. and Chinese economic data and the launch of Apple's latest iPhones, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.7% while Chinese blue chips fell 0.3%. Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%.

China will release data on retail sales, industrial output, and urban investment on Wednesday while U.S. will release consumer prices data on Tuesday and retail sales on Thursday.

Comments
More In Business
Read more...