Business news live: Oil climbs amid slow supply return after Hurricane Ida

08 September 2021 09:00 IST

9:09 A.M.

Oil climbs amid slow supply return after Hurricane Ida

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, paring overnight losses, with producers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through, a Reuters report noted.

Brent crude futures inched up 0.2%, to $71.83 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.4%, to $68.62 a barrel.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares on edge in choppy trading

Asian shares hovered just off six-week highs on Wednesday, as a more risk-averse mood spread into the market from the United States overnight due to worries about slowing growth that hurt equities, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.13% having posted gains, if sometimes small, for 11 of the last 12 sessions.

Japan’s Nikkei reversed early losses and was last 0.82% higher, Australia slipped 0.32%, Chinese blue chips fell 0.04%, and the Hong Kong benchmark gained 0.12%.