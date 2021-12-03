Business news live | Asian shares mixed

9:12 A.M.

Didi plans to delist from New York

Ride-hailing giant Didi Global said it will immediately start delisting on the New York stock exchange and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong, succumbing to pressure from Chinese regulators.

“The company will organise a shareholders meeting to vote on the above matter at an appropriate time in the future, following necessary procedures,” it said.

Didi had pushed ahead with its $4.4 billion U.S. IPO in July despite being asked to put it on hold while a review of its data practices was conducted.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares mixed

Asian stock indices were mixed as investors assessed the impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi said it would delist in New York, renewing concern about U.S.-China tensions and tech regulation.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.04%, dragged by big tech names. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%. In Japan, Nikkei fell 0.22% while Topix gained 0.55%. South Korea’s Kospi was trading 0.25% higher.

In U.S., of the three main benchmarks, the Dow gained the most, notching its highest one-day percentage gain since March 5. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.82% to 34,639.79, the S&P 500 gained 1.42% to 4,577.1 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.83% to 15,381.32.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)