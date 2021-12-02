Business news live | Indian indices open flat

9:31 A.M.

Indian indices open flat

Indian indices opened flat amid mixed global cues and advanced in early trade. At 9:30 A.M., the Sensex was up 259.06 or 0.45% to 57,943.85, while Nifty rose to 17,247.60, up 80.70 or 0.47%.

On Wednesday, the 30-share Sensex rose 619.92 points or 1.09% to 57,684.79. Similarly, the Nifty gained 183.70 points or 1.08% to close at 17,166.90.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares mixed

Major Asian stock indices were mixed, as fears about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.2%, boosted by Chinese blue chips up 0.25% and Hong Kong up 0.20%. However, in Japan, Nikkei fell 0.66% and Topix dropped 0.46%. South Korea’s Kospi was trading 0.94% higher.

In U.S. all three main benchmarks closed lower after advancing as much as 1.9% by late morning. The S&P 500 lost 1.22% to end at 4,511.14 points, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.88% to 15,244.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.38% to 34,014.22.

 

----  Edited by John Xavier

 

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)

