Business News Live: Oil falls before U.S jobs report

9:15 A.M.

Oil falls before U.S jobs report

Oil prices fell before after strong overnight gains ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report, Reuters reported.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 0.3% to $69.75 a barrel while Brent Crude fell 0.2% to $72.90 a barrel.

The fall was likely due to traders squaring positions ahead of U.S non-farm payrolls report for August as there are concerns that consensus maybe weaker than forecasts, Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management told Rueters.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares hold gains

Asian shares held onto their gains while global shares were at record highs, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan remained flat in early trading. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.38%, Australia was up 0.3%, and Korea soared 0.61%.

Chinese blue chips fell 0.27% and Hong Kong was down 0.6%.