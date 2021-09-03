Business News Live: Oil falls before U.S jobs report

Oil falls before U.S jobs report
Oil prices fell before after strong overnight gains ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. monthly jobs report, Reuters reported.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 0.3% to $69.75 a barrel while Brent Crude fell 0.2% to $72.90 a barrel.
The fall was likely due to traders squaring positions ahead of U.S non-farm payrolls report for August as there are concerns that consensus maybe weaker than forecasts, Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management told Rueters.
Asian shares hold gains
Asian shares held onto their gains while global shares were at record highs, Reuters reported.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan remained flat in early trading. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.38%, Australia was up 0.3%, and Korea soared 0.61%.
Chinese blue chips fell 0.27% and Hong Kong was down 0.6%.