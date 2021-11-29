Business news live | Indian indices drop amid weak global cues

29 November 2021 09:01 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

9:23 A.M.

Indian indices drop amid weak global cues

Indian indices opened flat amid weak global cues but dropped in early trade. At 9:20 A.M., the Sensex was down 585.22 points or 1.02% to 56,521.93, while Nifty fell to 16,835.05, down 191.40 points or 1.12%.

On Friday, the 30-share index ended 1,687.94 points or 2.87% lower at 57,107.15. Similarly, the NSE Nifty plunged 509.80 points or 2.91% to 17,026.45.

Stock markets this week will be driven mostly by updates related to the new coronavirus variant that sent equities tumbling globally on Friday, according to analysts.

Advertising

Advertising

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares fall in early trade

Major Asian stock indices opened in red and dipped in early trade as investors tried to assess the extent of damage the Omicron variant could cause to economic recoveries.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%. In Japan, Nikkei fell 0.02% and Topix dropped 0.39%. South Korea’s Kospi slid 0.42%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.92%.

In U.S., S&P 500 futures added 0.8% and Nasdaq futures 0.9%. Both indices suffered their sharpest fall in months on Friday.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)