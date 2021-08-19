Business News Live: Mastercard to face $14 billion class action over payment fees

19 August 2021 08:57 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

9:45 A.M.

Mastercard to face $14 billion class action over payment fees

Mastercard is set to face a class action over excessive payment fees after a London court approved the10 billion pound-plus ($14 billion-plus) suit, Reuters reported.

If successful, the class action could entitle 46 million British adults to roughly 300 pounds.

"Mastercard has thrown everything at trying to prevent this claim going forward, but today its efforts have failed," former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who brought the class action said in a statement.

He alleges that Mastercard charged excessive "interchange" fees – the fees retailers pay credit card companies when consumers use a card to shop - between May 1992 and June 2008 and that those fees were passed on to consumers as retailers raised prices.

9:15 A.M.

Oil extends losses on pandemic fears and rise in U.S. gasoline stockpiles

Crude prices fell for a sixth day on Thursday as spike in COVID-19 cases worldwide raised fears over slower fuel demand and an unexpected rise in U.S. gasoline inventories added to pressure, Reuters reported.

Brent crude fell 1.3% to $67.38 a barrel, after falling 1.2% on Wednesday while U.S. West Intermediate crude (WTI) was down 1.4% to $64.53 a barrel after plunging 1.7% in the previous session.

Both benchmarks have lost over 5% over the past six sessions, trading near their lowest level since May 24 in the previous session.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares fall, dollar gains after U.S central bank releases minutes of meeting

Asian shares dropped on Thursday and dollar rose to multi-months highs against peers after the U.S central bank released minutes of its last meeting that showed higher chances of a reduced monetary stimulus this year, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.63% while Chinese blue chips were down 0.21%. Other markets such as Australia dropped 0.54%, Hong Kong lost 0.45%, and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.37%.

"The minutes shows a Fed that is pretty split on most things, but recognises that we are getting much closer to the point of tapering," ING analysts said in a note.