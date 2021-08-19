Business News Live: Asian shares fall, dollar gains after U.S central bank releases minutes of meeting

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares fall, dollar gains after U.S central bank releases minutes of meeting

Asian shares dropped on Thursday and dollar rose to multi-months highs against peers after the U.S central bank released minutes of its last meeting that showed higher chances of a reduced monetary stimulus this year, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.63% while Chinese blue chips were down 0.21%. Other markets such as Australia dropped 0.54%, Hong Kong lost 0.45%, and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.37%.

"The minutes shows a Fed that is pretty split on most things, but recognises that we are getting much closer to the point of tapering," ING analysts said in a note.