Business News Live: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says Indian exports at nearly $15 bn till mid-August

20 August 2021 08:57 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

Asian shares extended their losses on Friday and Indian equity indices opened lower with all sectors in red. Lockdown induced in low vaccinated countries due to rising cases of Delta variant dimmed the fuel demand outlook, setting oil for about a 6% weekly decline.

9:50 A.M.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says Indian exports at nearly $15 bn till mid-August

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said our exports have reached nearly $15 billion in the first half of August, PTI reported. India had posted its highest-ever monthly performance in July at $35 billion.

As major economies opened after COVID-19 lockdowns, Indian exports rose by nearly 50%, touching a lifetime high of $35.43 billion in July Exports in the first 15 days of August have touched nearly $15 billion. During April to August 2021, exports are 23% higher as compared with the pre-pandemic FY20.

9:20 A.M.

Sensex tanks 470 points, Nifty below 16,400

The Indian benchmark equity indices opened lower on Friday. Sensex opened 0.85% or 470.36 points lower at 55,159.13 while Nifty opened at 16,382.50, down 1.12% or 186.35 points.

The market was dragged lower by across the board selling. All the sectors were in red at market open with metals, banks, auto and pharma falling the most.

9:15 A.M.

Oil rises but set to decline for the week on Delta anxiety

Oil prices rose on Friday after falling to a three-month low but were set for a weekly plunge of about 6% as lockdowns in low vaccinated countries due to rising cases of Delta variant dimmed the outlook for fuel demand, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose 0.4% to $66.72 a barrel after falling 2.6% on Thursday, its lowest close since May. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for futures surged 0.5% to $64.04 a barrel declining 2.7% on Thursday.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares extend losses, dollar holds onto gains

Asian shares fell further on Friday after touching a low of 2021 the previous day while dollar stayed strong, sitting at a nine-month high, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75% and Chinese blue chips plunged 1.22%. Hong Kong fell 0.53%, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.53% and U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis down 0.26%.

The dollar index which calculates the currency against six peers changed marginally from the previous day at 93.517 on Friday.