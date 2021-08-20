Business News Live: Asian shares extend losses, dollar holds onto gains

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares extend losses, dollar holds onto gains

Asian shares fell further on Friday after touching a low of 2021 the previous day while dollar stayed strong, sitting at a nine-month high, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75% and Chinese blue chips plunged 1.22%. Hong Kong fell 0.53%, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.53% and U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis down 0.26%.

The dollar index which calculates the currency against six peers changed marginally from the previous day at 93.517 on Friday.