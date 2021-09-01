Business News Live: Asian shares down

01 September 2021 09:02 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares down

Asian shares lost their recent gains as slowing global growth in multiple countries weighed on traders' minds, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4%. On Tuesday, Chinese blue chips were down 0.44% while Hong Kong fell 0.5% on China's slowing growth concerns.

Australian shares fell 0.58% while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.89% after data showed Japanese companies' capital spending rose in second quarter.

Advertising

Advertising