Business News Live: Oil falls as Delta variant restricts travel, clouds demand prospects

9:15 A.M.

Oil falls as Delta variant restricts travel, clouds demand prospects

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as the rising COVID-19 cases worldwide restricted travel and investors became wary about prospects for stronger fuel demand, Reuters reported.

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $68.98 a barrel and U.S. oil was down 0.1% to $66.53 a barrel. Brent had fallen 0.7% the previous day while U.S. oil lost 1% in the last session.

"July oil demand looks pretty weak because of China's industrial and retail slowdown, the floods there, as well as severe port congestion and a government clamp-down on the import quote of private refiners," Henning Gloystein, energy director at Eurasia Group said in a note seen by Reuters.

9:00 A.M.

Asian shares at lows as Wall Street falls on rising Delta variant concern

Asian shares on Wednesday were pinned near year-to-date lows as Wall Street plunge raised concerns about the economic impact of Delta variant of the coronavirus, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.19% after falling for five consecutive sessions. Chinese blue chips surged 0.21% while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.35%. However, Taiwan shares fell 1.09%.

"Investors are trying to balance the reopening of economies as vaccination rates go up, but also seeing the effects of the spreading Delta variant and that's being reflected in the slowing economic data which has been surprising on the downside in the last two weeks," Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management told Reuters.