Business news live | Asian share markets rebound

9:22 A.M.

Indian indices rise amid mixed global cues

Indian indices opened flat amid mixed global cues and advanced in early trade. At 9:21 A.M., the Sensex was up 413.9 or 0.72% to 57,674.48, while Nifty rose to 17,178.95, up 125 points or 0.73%.

On Monday, the 30-share Sensex closed higher by 153.43 points or 0.27% to 57,260.58. Similarly, the NSE Nifty gained 27.50 points or 0.16% to end at 17,053.95.

9:00 A.M.

Asian share markets rebound

Asian share indices were mostly trading in green as investors became cautiously optimistic the new Omicron variant might not cause a widespread global economic disruption.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.52% higher. In Japan, Nikkei gained 0.76% and Topix added 1.06%. South Korea’s Kospi was trading 1.08% lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down 1.13%.

In U.S., markets reacted positively to news from President Joe Biden that new lockdowns as a result of the variant were off the table for now. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.68% to 35,135.94, the S&P 500 rose 1.32% to 4,655.27 and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.88% to 15,782.83.

 

----  Edited by John Xavier

 

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)

