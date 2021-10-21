Business news live: Asian markets update

Today's agenda:

India, world's third-largest energy consumer, has told oil producers, including the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), that high crude prices will hasten the transition to alternate fuels and such rates will be counter-productive for the producers.

Global oil refiners are said to be ramping up output to meet the rising demand in Asia, Europe and the U.S. However, plant maintenance and high natural gas prices could constrain supply.

In other developments, China has raised $4 billion through a U.S. dollar sovereign bond issue.

U.S. stocks rose on strong earnings report. Bitcoin hit a new high on Wednesday, powered by a wave of buying after the first U.S. exchange-traded fund linked to the cryptocurrency started trading. - John Xavier

9:17 A.M.

Asian markets update | Sensex opens

Indian indices opened higher amid mixed global cues after closing on a weak note yesterday. The Sensex opened at 61,557.94 up 297.98 points after plunging 0.74% in the previous session. Similarly, the Nifty opened at 18,382.70, up 116.1 points after dropping 0.83% yesterday.

Asian stocks were mixed in the morning trade on fresh worries over China’s property sector.

Investors are closely monitoring the shares of China Evergrande Group in Hong Kong, which fell nearly 11% after returning to trade. China’s second-largest property developer also confirmed that the deal to sell more than half of its stake to Hopson Development collapsed.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.3% higher to touch a one-month high. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3%, South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.15%.

In U.S., the S&P 500 rose 0.37% to 4,536.19, the Nasdaq Composite closed at 15,121.68, down 7.41 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.43% to 35,609.34, after hitting a record peak during trade.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)