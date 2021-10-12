Business News Live: Asian markets update

Today’s agenda

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has decided to let Kristalina Georgieva remain as head of the fund. After reviewing the accusations that she improperly influenced a World Bank report in favour of China, the lender’s board reaffirmed its full confidence in her. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told on Monday that WilmerHale’s report into World Bank data-rigging allegations against the Georgieva "raised legitimate issues and concerns", but a lack of direct evidence meant a leadership change was unwarranted.

Our blog will track developments in the energy markets as oil continues its climb about $80 a barrel. Futures on Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.5% to $83.65 a barrel, their highest settle value in three years. In India, some states experienced electricity blackouts because of coal shortages, while in China the government ordered miners to ramp up coal production as power prices surged.

According to a government report on Monday, cited by Reuters, Volatility in the prices of crude oil, edible oils and metal products pose concerns for India's economy, though inflation is expected to ease in coming months.

Later today, the Union government is expected to release September consumer price inflation, and August Industrial production data.

Follow our live blog for more updates on the global economy, markets and corporations - - John Xavier

9:05 A.M.

Asian markets update

Asian shares fell in early trade as global energy crunch fuelled inflation fears and clouded investor sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9%, Australia was down 0.29% and Japan's Nikkei slid 1.03%. China's blue chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.75%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opened 1.35% lower.

China Evergrande group missed paying all of its offshore bondholders by Monday deadline which could weigh on investor sentiment. The company's troubles have sent shockwaves across global markets.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)