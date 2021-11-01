Business news live: Oil falls after China releases diesel, gasoline

01 November 2021 09:50 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

Morning Note:

Indian economy's share of the informal sector fell drastically to 20% in 2020-21 from 52.4% in 2017-18 due to digitisation and rapidly expanding gig economy, according to a study by SBI research.

Though the pandemic has led to huge devastating impact on all the sectors of the economy, the impact has been felt more by the informal sector the bank noted.

The country has a large informal economy with about 93% of its total workforce earning their livelihoods as informal workers, according to 2014 National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) data. – John Xavier

10:00 A.M.

Oil falls after China releases diesel, gasoline

Oil prices fell after China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel in a bid to boost supply at a time when the world is facing fuel shortage.

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $83.52 a barrel and the US West Texas Intermediate slid 0.4% to $83.20 a barrel. Countries are keeping eyes on November 4 meeting of OPEC+, as analysts expect them to continue with their current plan to add 400,000 barrels per day of supply in December.

9:30 A.M.

Asian markets update | Sensex rises

The Indian equity benchmark indices started the week on a positive note. At 9:16 IST, the Sensex was up 402 points at 59709.11 and the Nifty was up 149 points at 17821.20.

Japan's Nikkei index rose to a one-month high after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's ruling party won majority in parliamentary election. The Nikkei share average jumped 2.25% on expectations of a stable government and higher fiscal stimulus.

