Business News Live: Govt to borrow Rs 5.03 lakh cr in second half of FY'22

28 September 2021 09:02 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

10:20 A.M.

Govt to borrow Rs 5.03 lakh cr in second half of FY'22

The government will borrow Rs 5.03 lakh crore in the second half of the current fiscal, PTI reported citing the finance ministry.

During the first half (April-September), the government has raised Rs 7.02 lakh crore by issuing bonds.

"Out of gross market borrowing of Rs 12.05 lakh crore projected for FY 2021-22 in the Union Budget, Rs 7.24 lakh crore (60 per cent) was planned to be borrowed in first half (H1).

Advertising

Advertising

"The effective borrowing in H1 of FY 2021-22 was Rs 7.02 lakh crore. The Government now plans to borrow the balance Rs 5.03 lakh crore in second half year (H2) of FY 2021-22," the ministry said.

10:00 A.M.

RBI imposes Rs 2 crore penalty on RBL Bank

The Reserve Bank on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on private lender RBL Bank for deficiencies in regulatory compliances and non-compliance of the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, PTI reported.

Following supervisory evaluation of the RBL Bank, the Reserve Bank raised issues relating to contravention of certain regulatory directions and non-compliance with the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act concerning opening of five savings accounts in the name of a cooperative bank and composition of the board of directors.

The RBI later issued a notice to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for contravention of and non-compliance with the provisions of its directions and provisions of the Banking Regulation Act.

9:25 A.M.

Sensex, Nifty open firm

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty opened higher today with Sensex above 60,100. At 9:16 IST, the Sensex rose 0.04% to 60103.17 while Nifty was up 0.10% at 17872.20.

Almost 1170 shares advanced, 461 declined and 103 were unchanged.

9:15 A.M.

Oil extends rally on tight supply

Oil markets extended their rally into a sixth session, amid continued concerns over tight supply at a time when demand is picking up with the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose 0.5%, to $79.95 a barrel, reaching its highest since October 2018 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 0.5%, to $75.86 a barrel, hitting its highest since July.

"The market sentiment remained strong with tighter supply and recovering demand in many parts of the world," Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd told Reuters.

9:00 A.M.

Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout

Asian shares fell as investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group's unsolved debt crisis and eyed the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China, Reuters.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13% lower and Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX200 index also fell1%, while Japan's Nikkei was off 0.6%.

China's blue chip index CSI300 edged up 0.1% at the open, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 0.44%.