Business news live: India shares open higher

Asian markets are tracking a rise in Wall Street as concerns over U.S. debt ceiling eased. Chinese financial markets are set to open first time in a week, which could bring the focus back on the country’s debt woes arising from Evergrande contagion.

Our blog will be tracking RBI’s monetary policy decision, the effect of an oil rebound on domestic fuel prices, among other top developments today.

9:21 A.M.

India shares open higher

Indian indices opened higher today on positive global cues. The BSE Sensex opened at 59,960.39, up 282.56 points, after gaining nearly 500 points in the previous session. Similarly, NSE Nifty opened at 17,886.85, up 96.5 points.

9:05 A.M.

Asian market update

Asian shares opened in green, following a rally in the U.S. market. Japan’s Nikkei opened at 28,031.37, up 353.16 points, and gained over 2% in early trade.

South Korea’s Kospi opened at 2,977.82, up 18.36 points from previous close. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng opened at 25,064.80, up 363.07 points.

Chinese mainland markets were open today after a weeklong holiday.

In U.S., the three major indices rallied and closed in green on the back of a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the short term. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.05%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.98%, and the S&P 500 was up 0.83% at closing.

