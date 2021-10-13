Business news live: Asian market opens | Sensex update

Today's agenda:

The International Monetaty Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth forecast for 2021 citing supply chain disruptions and health concerns. In its World Economic Outlook report, the fund also raised inflation forecast due to price pressures. Prices from food to vehicles have risen globally, threatening a post-pandemic recovery.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will host the next round of India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) meet with her Indian counterpart Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Concerns about China’s Evergrande continues. Two board members of embattled developer Fantasia resigned, days after the struggling real-estate company failed to make a $206 million bond payment. Its troubles add to worries that China’s property sector difficulties extend beyond Evergrande.

Reliance is doubling down on its investments in renewable sector. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate has entered into a partnership with German firm NexWafe. The deal will pave way for Reliance to get access to the German company's proprietary technology as Asia's richest man plans to build large-scale wafer manufacturing facilities in India. - John Xavier

For other developments on global economy, markets and corporations, follow our live blog

9:30 A.M.

Asian market opens | Sensex update

The Indian equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened at record high. At 9:16 IST, the Sensex rallied 201 points to 60,485.32 and the Nifty rose 0.46% to 18,074.50.

Tata Motors, M&M, and Titan Company were among major gainers while Tata Steel, ONGC and Hindalco faced losses.

Asian shares were muted as rising power prices fuelling inflation weighed on investor sentiments. It led to expectations that the United States would taper its emergency bond-buying programme, holding the dollar at a one-year high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1% in early trading. Chinese blue chips were flat, while Australia gained 0.06%. Japan's Nikkei shed 0.2% and Hong Kong's stock market was closed in the morning because of a typhoon.

A number of reports are expected to be released today including Chinese trade figures, U.S. consumer price inflation data, and minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September policy meeting. Besides, investors were cautious ahead of the company earnings season.

---- Edited by John Xavier

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and other news agencies.)