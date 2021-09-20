Business news live: FDI key to India’s aspiration to be a $5 trillion economy, Deloitte CEO says

20 September 2021 09:00 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

10:25 A.M.

U.K. PM Johnson to challenge Amazon founder Bezos over company’s tax record

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a face-to-face meeting will challenge Amazon founder Jeff Bezos over his company’s tax record, the Financial Times reported.

Concerns surrounding international corporate tax rates for tech giants will be high on the agenda during Johnson’s meeting with Bezos, the newspaper said, citing British officials.

10:13 A.M.

Oil down on stronger greenback, rising U.S. rig count

Oil prices fell today, extending losses from Friday after the U.S. dollar jumped to a three-week high and the U.S. rig count rose, although nearly a quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output remained offline in the wake of two hurricanes, a Reuters report noted.

Brent crude futures fell 0.6%, to $74.86 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.8%, to $71.42 a barrel.

9:50 A.M.

FDI key to India’s aspiration to be a $5 trillion economy, says Deloitte CEO

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is critically important for India to become a $5 trillion economy, Deloitte CEO Punit Renjen said while noting that over two-fifths of the 1,200 business leaders surveyed in the U.S., U.K., Japan and Singapore are planning additional or first-time investments in India, according to a PTI report.

Also, it is still believed that India is a challenging place to do business. This perception is due to low awareness about government programmes, incentives and reforms, particularly those that have just been announced by the government, he said.

9:36 A.M.

PE major Advent snaps up Eureka Forbes for ₹4,400 crore

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group has closed the sale process of its consumer durables business under the Eureka Forbes label by picking the American private equity fund Advent International’s ₹4,400-crore offer for a 72% stake, PTI reported.

The sale process, which began in November 2019, will help the over 156-year-old SP Group pare the debt pile of over ₹20,000 crore of which around ₹12,000 crore are under the moratorium till 2023, and sharpen the focus on the flagship construction and engineering business under Afcons, the report noted.

9:19 A.M.

Indian benchmark indices open lower on weak global cues

Indian indices opened lower today on weak global cues. Sensex opened at 58,634.69, down 381.20 points, while Nifty opened at 17,443.85, down 141.30 points.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 125.27 points or 0.21% lower at 59,015.89, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 44.35 points or 0.25% to close at 17,585.15.

9:09 A.M.

Global trends to influence trading in domestic equity market this week

With no major domestic macroeconomic data announcement this week, equity markets would keenly track the U.S. Fed interest rate decision and other global trends to decide its further movement, PTI reported, citing analysts.

Other than the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan will also come out with its monetary policy on September 22, the report noted, and added that the movement of the dollar index and U.S. bond yield will play a key role in the behaviour of emerging markets like India.

During the last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 710 points or 1.21%. Market benchmark Sensex scaled the 59,000-mark for the first time on Thursday.

9:00 A.M.

Asia stocks slide, Hong Kong hits 11-month low

Asian shares slid on Monday ahead of a week packed with no less than a dozen central bank meetings, highlighted by the Federal Reserve which is likely to take another step toward tapering, Reuters reported.

Concerns about the health of China’s economy and Beijing’s crackdown on tech firms continues to haunt the region, with stocks in Hong Kong skidding more than 3% to their lowest in almost 11 months, the report noted.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid another 1.4%, after shedding 2.5% last week, with Australia down 1.5%. Japan’s Nikkei was shut, but futures were 400 points below the Friday cash close.