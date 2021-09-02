Business News Live: Oil falls after OPEC+ sticks to raising supply

02 September 2021 09:01 IST

Top news of the day from the world of business, finance and economy

9:15 A.M.

Oil falls after OPEC+ sticks to raising supply

Oil prices fell after OPEC+ agreed to continue a policy of phasing out record production reductions by adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month to the market, Reuters reported.

Brent crude fell 0.7% to $71.07 a barrel while U.S. oil dropped 0.8%, to $68.03 a barrel. The decision to stick to increasing supply comes at a time when coronavirus cases around the world are rising and many U.S. refiners remained offline.

OPEC+ has raised its demand forecast for 2022.

9:00 A.M.

Asia stocks in cautious mood

Asian share markets were in a cautious mood as concerns grew over China after a run of data showed pressure on the country's economy, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% to a five-week high. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.1%, while South Korea fell 0.6%.Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were barely changed.

"The spread of the Delta variant amid still-low vaccination rates in many ASEAN economies and China's zero-tolerance Covid strategy has prompted governments to impose restrictions and order factory/port closures," analysts at Nomura told Reuters.

"Input shortages and low inventories will likely lead to production cuts and delayed shipments in Q3."